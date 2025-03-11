Champagnie is starting against the Pistons on Tuesday.
Champagnie will make his 16th start of the season. He's alternated between the first unit and the bench but remains a solid fantasy option in most formats. He's averaging 11.6 points and 7.5 boards per game in a starting role.
More News
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: All-around impact•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Signs pact with Washington•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Fills stat sheet Saturday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Returning to bench Monday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Starting Sunday vs. Orlando•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: No longer on injury report•