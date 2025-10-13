Champagnie will start in Monday's preseason game against the Knicks.

With Khris Middleton (rest) sidelined in the second leg of the team's back-to-back set, Champagnie will get the starting nod. The 24-year-old forward is coming off a career-best year in 2024-25, during which he averaged 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 21.6 minutes per game in 62 regular-season appearances (31 starts).