Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Starting vs. Sacramento
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie will start against the Kings on Friday.
With Khris Middleton (knee) unavailable for the front end of this back-to-back set, Champagnie will get the starting nod. Over nine starts so far this season, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 8.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per tilt.
