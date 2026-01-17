default-cbs-image
Champagnie will start against the Kings on Friday.

With Khris Middleton (knee) unavailable for the front end of this back-to-back set, Champagnie will get the starting nod. Over nine starts so far this season, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 8.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per tilt.

