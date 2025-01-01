Champagnie will remain in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Champagnie will maintain a hold on a spot with Washington's starting five for at least one more game, as Kyle Kuzma is still functioning from the second unit as the latter works his way back from a rib injury. Champagnie has averaged 12.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 30.2 minutes over 10 games as a starter this season, so he remains relevant to fantasy managers in most formats.