The NBA announced that Champagnie has been issued a one-game suspension for "fighting and escalating an on-court altercation" late in the second quarter of Saturday's 132-111 loss to the Thunder.

Champagnie and the Thunder's Ajay Mitchell were both ejected from the contest and handed one-game bans for their respective roles in the altercation, while Washington's Anthony Gill and Oklahoma City's Jaylin Williams and Cason Wallace received fines. Champagnie will serve the suspension for Sunday's game against the Knicks, leaving the banged-up Wizards with just nine players available for that contest.