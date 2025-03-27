Champagnie finished Wednesday's 119-114 victory over the 76ers with 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes.

Champagnie got his sixth start of the season Wednesday, leading all Washington players in rebounds while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and concluding with a double-double performance. Champagnie posted his fourth double-double of the year, doing so in two of his last six contests.