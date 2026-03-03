Champagnie finished Monday's 123-118 loss to the Rockets with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 27 minutes.

This was a solid showing for Champagnie, and it keeps him on the streaming radar in fantasy formats. The Wizards will be missing a number of players for Tuesday's game against Orlando, so Champagnie could see more usage and minutes.