Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Terrific line off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie finished Monday's 123-118 loss to the Rockets with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 27 minutes.
This was a solid showing for Champagnie, and it keeps him on the streaming radar in fantasy formats. The Wizards will be missing a number of players for Tuesday's game against Orlando, so Champagnie could see more usage and minutes.
