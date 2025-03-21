Champagnie will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Magic.

Champagnie will make his 19th start of the 2024-25 campaign for the Wizards on Friday. As a starter, the 23-year-old forward is averaging 11.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 52.2 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.