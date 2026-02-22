Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
With Champagnie unavailable, Alondes Williams and Jamir Watkins could see an uptick in minutes. For now, Champagnie should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game in Atlanta.
More News
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Exits early Friday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Starting Friday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Drops out of rotation Thursday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Coming off bench Wednesday•