Wizards' Justin Robinson: Absent from injury report
Robinson (leg) is no longer listed on the injury report for Friday's preseason game against the 76ers.
Robinson was held out of Tuesday's practice session due to a right leg injury, though he was able to return to practice Wednesday and has since been taken off the injury report. He figures to see a solid chunk of minutes behind Ish Smith.
