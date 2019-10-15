Wizards' Justin Robinson: Ankle injury not serious
Coach Scott Brooks said Robinson (ankle) did not practice Tuesday but that the injury is not serious, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Robinson suffered the injury early in Sunday's preseason game against the Bucks, and while specifics have not been revealed, it doesn't look like the team is very concerned with the rookie's ankle. Consider him questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the 76ers.
