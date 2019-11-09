Wizards' Justin Robinson: Assigned to Go-Go
Robinson was assigned to the Capital City Go-Go on Saturday.
Robinson will venture to the G-League for the third time this season in order to pick up extra reps. The rookie has played sparingly for the Wizards this year and is averaging 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds in 4.0 minutes across three games.
