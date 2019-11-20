The Wizards recalled Robinson from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.

Both Robinson and Admiral Schofield will return from brief stints in the G League to give coach Scott Brooks a couple extra options off the bench Wednesday for the Wizards' game against the Spurs. Robinson has been buried on the depth chart during his rookie campaign, logging just 12 total minutes while appearing in three of the Wizards' 10 games to date.