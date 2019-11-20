Wizards' Justin Robinson: Back from G League
The Wizards recalled Robinson from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.
Both Robinson and Admiral Schofield will return from brief stints in the G League to give coach Scott Brooks a couple extra options off the bench Wednesday for the Wizards' game against the Spurs. Robinson has been buried on the depth chart during his rookie campaign, logging just 12 total minutes while appearing in three of the Wizards' 10 games to date.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...