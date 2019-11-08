Wizards' Justin Robinson: Back in Washington
Robinson was recalled by the Wizards for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Robinson returns to Washington after being sent to the G League on Tuesday. He's appeared in three games for the Wizards this season, playing 12 total minutes.
