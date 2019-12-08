Wizards' Justin Robinson: Back with Wizards
Robinson was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
Robinson was assigned to the Go-Go for Saturday's game against Canton, but he'll make a quick return to his parent club. The 24-year-old has appeared in only four games with the Wizards this season and has a total of five points, three rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes.
