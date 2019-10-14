Robinson started at point guard and produced zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 15 minutes before exiting late in the first half of Sunday's 115-108 exhibition loss to the Bucks with an apparent right leg injury, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Robinson was favoring his right side while he limped off the court in the second quarter, spelling an end to an unproductive outing as a replacement on the top unit for Ish Smith (rest). After Robinson departed, Chris Chiozza handled most of the minutes at point guard and capitalized on the opportunity, producing 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds over 27 minutes. Assuming Robinson's injury doesn't prevent him from playing in the preseason finale Friday in Philadelphia, both he and Chiozza should get ample opportunity to stake their claim to the backup job.