Wizards' Justin Robinson: Heading to G League
The Wizards assigned Robinson to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Monday.
The Go-Go are beginning a four-game homestand Wednesday, so Robinson will presumably be in line for some extended run in the G League over the next few days. The rookie point guard has only appeared in four of the Wizards' 13 games to date, averaging just 3.3 minutes in those contests.
