Wizards' Justin Robinson: Heads back to G League
The Wizards assigned Robinson to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Thursday.
Robinson will practice with Capital City on Thursday, but it's not clear whether he'll rejoin the Wizards in advance of their Friday/Saturday back-to-back set versus the Trail Blazers and Nuggets, respectively. Even if he suits up, Robinson isn't likely to be included in the rotation, as Isaiah Thomas and Ish Smith remain ahead of him on the depth chart at point guard.
