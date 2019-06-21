Wizards' Justin Robinson: Inks deal with Wizards

Robinson, who went unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft, has signed a contract with the Wizards, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Robinson played all four years at Virginia Tech, and he made the All-ACC team in 2017-18. Last year, he averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 29.5 minutes.