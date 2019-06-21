Wizards' Justin Robinson: Inks deal with Wizards

Robinson, who went unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft, has signed a contract with the Wizards, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Robinson played all four years at Virginia Tech, and he made the All-ACC team in 2017-18. Last year, he averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 29.5 minutes.

Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...