Wizards' Justin Robinson: Rejoins parent club
The Wizards recalled Robinson from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.
The undrafted rookie logged one minute of garbage time in the Wizards' season opener Oct. 23 but didn't leave the bench in the team's subsequent two games before being assigned to the G League. He was only with the Go-Go for a couple of days, likely for the purposes of picking up some additional practice time. He may dress for Wednesday's game against the Rockets but likely won't be included in the rotation with Ish Smith and Isaiah Thomas locked in as Washington's top two point guards.
