Wizards' Justin Robinson: Sent down to G-League
Robinson was assigned to the G-League on Saturday.
Robinson will rejoin the Go-Go for their Saturday game against Canton. In 10 G-League outings, Robinson's averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32.1 minutes.
