The Wizards assigned Robinson to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday.

Robinson has only picked up 12 garbage-time minutes across the Wizards' first six games, so he'll head to the G League in search of more meaningful run. Though he isn't signed to a two-way deal, Robinson may spend extensive time in the G League during his rookie season so long as both Isaiah Thomas and Ish Smith are healthy and available.

More News
Our Latest Stories