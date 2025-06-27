Richmond is set to sign a two-way contract with the Wizards, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Richmond spent his last four college seasons in the Big East, though he was at his best in the final two years of his college career with Seton Hall and St. John's in 2023-24 and 2024-25, respectively. Richmond averaged 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a senior with St. John's. Even though he signed a two-way deal, don't rule out Richmond as a potential addition to the NBA roster as the season progresses given how early the rebuilding process is in Washington.