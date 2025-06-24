Olynyk (heel) was traded to the Wizards on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Olynyk was traded along with CJ McCollum (foot) and a future second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Olynyk recently underwent a minimally invasive surgery on his left heel and ultrasound-guided tendon debridement in late April, but he's expected to be ready in time for Opening Night. Olynyk, who is entering the final year of his contract, could be a key rotation piece for the Wizards early on, but you have to wonder if he could be flipped again down the road. The veteran big man made 44 total regular-season appearances between the Raptors and Pelicans last season, posting averages of 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.