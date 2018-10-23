Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Additional playing time in overtime victory

Oubre compiled 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 125-124 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Oubre started the second half with Ian Mahinmi (back) exiting the game after just four minutes. This extra playing time allowed Oubre to fond some rhythm on the offensive end, finishing with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting. He continues to be one of the more frustrating fantasy players around, flashing standard league value on occasions before putting up a dud the next game. Dwight Howard (back) is due to return soon which will shift the rotations but until then, Oubre is worth keeping an eye on in standard leagues and adding in deeper formats.