Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Another solid outing in Tuesday's win
Oubre recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 28 minutes during a 116-106 win over the Spurs on Tuesday.
Oubre picked up his fifth consecutive outing of scoring in double figures during Tuesday's win. He also fell just one rebound shy of his first double-double of the season. Oubre tends to be streaky but he's fairly hot right now, with averages of 15.4 points on 48.4 percent shooting, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.2 steals per game over the last five games.
