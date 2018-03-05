Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Back at practice Monday
Oubre (foot) was back at practice Monday after missing Sunday's game against the Pacers, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Wizards sent Oubre for an MRI on Sunday, but the results came back negative, showing no structural damage in his sore left foot. Oubre should be considered questionable heading into Tuesday's game against Miami, but the fact that he was on the court at practice looks like a positive indication, and he told Candace Buckner of the Washington Post that he expects to be available.
