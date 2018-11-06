Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Back to bench Tuesday
Oubre will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
Oubre drew a spot start Sunday with Otto Porter (toe) out of the lineup, but with Porter cleared to play and back part of the starting lineup, Oubre will head back to the bench. He should still, however, play his typical dosage of 25-to-30 minutes in the contest.
More News
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.