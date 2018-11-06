Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Back to bench Tuesday

Oubre will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

Oubre drew a spot start Sunday with Otto Porter (toe) out of the lineup, but with Porter cleared to play and back part of the starting lineup, Oubre will head back to the bench. He should still, however, play his typical dosage of 25-to-30 minutes in the contest.

