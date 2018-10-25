Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Bench-high scoring total in loss
Oubre contributed 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds across 30 minutes in the Wizards' 144-122 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.
Oubre out-produced starter Otto Porter, Jr. across the board, even logging six additional minutes due to the Wizards' second-half deficit. The four-year veteran has brought in between four and six rebounds in each of his four games, and he's now scored in double digits in back-to-back contests. Oubre has also bounced back from a ragged start offensively over his first two games of the season, as he's shot 60.8 percent (14-for-23) over the last pair of outings.
