Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Bench-leading point total in loss
Oubre supplied 11 points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and one rebound across 28 minutes in Monday's 116-69 loss to the Jazz.
Oubre's point total led the Wizards' second unit in a game in which they posted a season-low amount of points. The 21-year-old has been in a shooting slump during the last two games, going 4-for-18 -- including 1-for-6 from three-point range -- during that span. Despite the current struggles, Oubre remains a consistent source of offense off the bench and has seen a notable uptick in usage this season. Factoring in Monday's contest, the third-year forward is averaging career highs in shot attempts (9.4), rebounds (5.3) and scoring (11.7).
More News
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores career-high 22 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Pours in 18 off bench•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: All-around effort in Monday's win•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Shifting to bench role•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores eights points Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores season-high 19 in Friday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...