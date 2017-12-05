Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Bench-leading point total in loss

Oubre supplied 11 points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and one rebound across 28 minutes in Monday's 116-69 loss to the Jazz.

Oubre's point total led the Wizards' second unit in a game in which they posted a season-low amount of points. The 21-year-old has been in a shooting slump during the last two games, going 4-for-18 -- including 1-for-6 from three-point range -- during that span. Despite the current struggles, Oubre remains a consistent source of offense off the bench and has seen a notable uptick in usage this season. Factoring in Monday's contest, the third-year forward is averaging career highs in shot attempts (9.4), rebounds (5.3) and scoring (11.7).