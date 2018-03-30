Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Chips in 14 points in Thursday's loss
Oubre recorded 14 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during a 103-92 loss to the Pistons on Thursday.
Oubre reached double figures in scoring for the sixth consecutive game during Thursday's loss. His struggles from downtown continued however, as he is now 0-of-14 from beyond the arc over the last three games. Despite that, Oubre is in the midst of a solid stretch of play, and could see an increased workload if Otto Porter is forced to miss any time after he had to leave Thursday's game with an injury.
