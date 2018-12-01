Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Coming off bench Saturday
Oubre will come off the bench Saturday against the Nets while Tomas Satoransky draws the start.
Oubre shot just 2-for-10 from the field Friday against the 76ers, which may have prompted coach Scott Brooks' decision to change things around. Oubre should still see significant run Saturday, however, as Jeff Green (back) is sidelined.
More News
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Ties season-high in loss•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Plays 12 minutes in Tuesday's start•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Starting Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores 18 points in losing effort•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Drops 19 off bench against Magic•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Back to bench Tuesday•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.