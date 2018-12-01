Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Coming off bench Saturday

Oubre will come off the bench Saturday against the Nets while Tomas Satoransky draws the start.

Oubre shot just 2-for-10 from the field Friday against the 76ers, which may have prompted coach Scott Brooks' decision to change things around. Oubre should still see significant run Saturday, however, as Jeff Green (back) is sidelined.

