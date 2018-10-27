Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Contributes 22 points off bench

Oubre tallied 22 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in the Wizards' 116-112 loss to the Kings on Friday.

Oubre served as a source of instant offense off the bench and once again outproduced starter Otto Porter, Jr., who managed five points over 22 minutes. The fourth-year wing now has now sandwiched a pair of 22-point efforts around a 17-point tally over his last three games, while draining multiple threes and logging 29 to 39 minutes in each of those contests. Given his impressive production and the Wizards' concerning 1-4 record, it appears all but a certainty that Oubre continues to see plenty of minutes off the bench, and even an eventual outright promotion to the starting five isn't out of the question.

