Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Contributes bench-high scoring total
Oubre tallied 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 loss to the Spurs.
The emerging wing was it again Wednesday, comfortably pacing the second unit in scoring and drawing even with Bradley Beal for the team lead as well. Oubre has made significant strides as a scoring option off the bench this season, and Wednesday's performance marked his fifth double-digit scoring effort in the last seven games. The 22-year-old's usage and profile have both seen a bump in the extended absence of John Wall (knee), and his ability to contribute across the stat sheet is leading to career highs for him in virtually every major category at the moment.
