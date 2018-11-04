Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Draws spot start

Oubre is starting at small forward Sunday against the Knicks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Oubre will get the nod in place of Otto Porter, who's out due to a toe injury. Oubre has posted 14.6 points and 5.1 rebounds through the first eight games of the season (27.4 minutes).

