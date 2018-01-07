Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Draws start Saturday
Oubre will start at small forward in Saturdays's matchup against the Bucks.
Oubre is seeing the spot start due to Otto Porter (hip) being held out. Oubre has been averaging 26.9 minutes, 11.5 points, and 4.9 rebounds per game this season. Look for him to see some extra minutes while he's starting and Porter is sidelined.
