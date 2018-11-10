Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Drops 19 off bench against Magic

Oubre scored 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding four rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 117-108 loss to the Magic.

After scoring only 15 total points in his prior two games, Oubre bounced back and scored in double digits for the sixth time in 11 games this season. The 22-year-old is capable of posting strong numbers when he gets the chance and has some value in season-long formats, but his usual role on the Wizards' second unit leaves him as little more than a large tournament lottery ticket in DFS.