Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Drops 21 points off bench

Oubre recorded 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals and one assist across 26 minutes during a 121-103 win over the Rockets on Friday.

Oubre was strong off the bench in Friday's win as he tallied his best scoring total in a month. He knocked in three three-pointers for the third time in the last four outings and the three steals marked his best steal total in more than three weeks. Oubre benefited slightly from Mike Scott's (personal) absence, as he also got up a season-high 18 field goal attempts.