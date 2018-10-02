Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Drops game-high 15 in preseason loss
Oubre scored a game-high 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench in Monday's overtime loss to the Knicks in preseason action.
With Otto Porter leaving the game due to an ankle sprain, Oubre got a little more court time than expected when the game went to a fifth quarter. The Wizards' sixth man put up career-best numbers in 2017-18, but the 22-year-old could struggle to repeat that performance unless injuries once again open up a bigger workload for him.
