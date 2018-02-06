Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Fills box score off bench
Oubre scored 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during Monday's 111-102 win over the Pacers.
Oubre came off the bench, but he wound up playing the second most minutes on the team and contributed useful totals across the board. He has an opportunity to contribute for the duration of John Wall's (knee) absence, and performance like this could earn him more minutes alongside Bradley Beal and Otto porter more frequently moving forward.
More News
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores 26 points in victory•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Set for bench role Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Draws start Saturday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Drops 21 points off bench•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Returning to bench Friday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Starting at small forward Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...