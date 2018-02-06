Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Fills box score off bench

Oubre scored 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during Monday's 111-102 win over the Pacers.

Oubre came off the bench, but he wound up playing the second most minutes on the team and contributed useful totals across the board. He has an opportunity to contribute for the duration of John Wall's (knee) absence, and performance like this could earn him more minutes alongside Bradley Beal and Otto porter more frequently moving forward.