Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Fills out box score Wednesday

Oubre collected 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 120-115 win over the 76ers.

With Jason Smith suffering a shoulder injury mid-game and playing just seven minutes, Oubre was called upon to play huge minutes. He responded in impressive fashion, filling each part of the box score (except turnovers) and nearly collecting a double-double. With Markieff Morris (abdomen) already out for an extended period, an extended absence for Smith as well could mean huge run for Oubre. The situation is certainly worth monitoring in seemingly all formats.