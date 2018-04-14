Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Headed back to bench for playoff opener
Oubre will return to a bench role for Saturday's playoff opener against the Raptors.
Oubre picked up the spot start in Wednesday's regular-season finale with Otto Porter (calf) out of the lineup. However, after a few days off for rest and recovery, Porter has been cleared for Saturday's Game 1 and will slot back in as the team's starting small forward. As a result, Oubre slides back to a bench role, though he'll likely still be in line for minutes similar to his season average of 27.5.
More News
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Starting in regular-season finale•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Struggles with shot in Friday's loss•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Leads bench with 11 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Chips in 14 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Another solid outing in Tuesday's win•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Nets 13 points off bench Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....