Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Headed back to bench for playoff opener

Oubre will return to a bench role for Saturday's playoff opener against the Raptors.

Oubre picked up the spot start in Wednesday's regular-season finale with Otto Porter (calf) out of the lineup. However, after a few days off for rest and recovery, Porter has been cleared for Saturday's Game 1 and will slot back in as the team's starting small forward. As a result, Oubre slides back to a bench role, though he'll likely still be in line for minutes similar to his season average of 27.5.