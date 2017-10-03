Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Heavy minutes off bench
Oubre collected 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 27 minutes in Monday's preseason game against the Long-Lions.
Oubre led the team in minutes despite coming off the bench. Coach Scott Brooks started Otto Porter Jr. but only kept him in the game for 14 minutes. Since bench players are more likely to receive opportunities for playing time during the preseason, Oubre won't likely be able to reach 27 minutes on a consistent basis while playing behind Porter during the regular season.
