Wizards' Kelly Oubre: In starting lineup for Game 6
Oubre will start at small forward in Friday's Game 6 against the Raptors.
As expected with Otto Porter (leg) ruled out for the rest of the playoff series, Oubre will get the start and likely be forced into an expanded role. He's played just 24.4 minutes per game through the first five games of the series, and with the Wizards now extremely shallow when it comes to depth on the wing, Oubre will likely see his minutes soar to above 30.
