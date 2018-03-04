Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Late scratch with sore foot
Oubre will not play Sunday against the Pacers due to a sore left foot.
This is the first we've heard of the injury, which Oubre apparently picked up during Friday's loss to the Raptors. The 22-year-old struggled in that contest, finishing with just five points to go with five fouls, five boards and two assists in 22 minutes. In his absence Sunday, expect Mike Scott and Jodie Meeks to potentially see increased time off the bench.
