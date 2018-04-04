Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Leads bench with 11 in Tuesday's loss

Oubre scored 11 points (2-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-104 loss to the Rockets.

The 22-year-old had a terrible shooting night, but he was still the most productive member of the Wizards' bench. Oubre is mired in a 2-for-33 slump (5.1 percent) from three-point range over his last six games, but he'll get every opportunity to shoot his way out of it with the postseason on the horizon.