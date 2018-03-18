Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Leads bench with 16 points

Oubre scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes during Saturday's 109-102 win against Indiana.

After a pair of eight point games in which he shot a collective 4-of-11 from the floor, Oubre responded by leading the Washington bench with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting Saturday. In his previous five games, the forward shot 32.5 percent on 8.0 shots per game for 10.4 points. If Oubre can provide more in the way of consistent scoring from the bench while providing more shot efficiency, he will be deadly weapon as the postseason arrives.