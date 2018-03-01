Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Leads bench with 17 points

Oubre scored 17 points (4-16 FG, 2-8 3PT, 7-9 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to Golden State.

In the two games since shooting 6-of-11 for a bench leading 19 points against Philadelphia on February 25, Oubre has shot a less than efficient 9-of-29 from the field. On Wednesday, the forward shot 25.0 percent to lead all bench scorers with 17 points. Despite leading the bench scoring, Oubre took another step back in terms of his shot efficiency. He will look to turn around his struggling shot against Toronto Friday.