Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Leads bench with 19 points

Oubre scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with two rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks in 32 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 win against Philadelphia.

Leading the bench with 19 points, Oubre also sank a game-high four three-pointers. This season, the forward is shooting a career-best 37.3 percent from beyond the arc on a career-high 4.4 three's per game. As a result, he has become a larger part of the Washington offense as a bench scorer, averaging a career-high 11.9 points. This season, the third-year player has taken a step forward as a valuable scoring option as a reserve for the Wizards.