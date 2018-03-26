Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Nets 13 points off bench Sunday

Oubre recorded 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 101-97 loss to the Knicks.

Taking out the inefficiency at the line and the terrible shooting percentage from three, Oubre would have shot 75 percent on the night with five rebounds. He failed to reach 15 points for the first time in three contests, which can be drawn up to his inability to make a three, but at least with that aside, he scored on the inside as well and contributed solid minutes off the Wizards bench as he prepares for meaningful minutes down the stretch and in the playoffs.